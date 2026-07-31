IndiGo MD Rahul Bhatia's call for winning carriers faces a reality check

IndiGo Airlines managing director (MD) Rahul Bhatia’s call that the country needs one to three winning carriers, which should be allowed to grow and be fully backed if India wants to compete with global carriers, has brought to focus a stark reality.

However, homegrown carriers are losing market share in international skies to global airlines — a worrisome trend when the Centre wants India to become a global aviation hub.

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), based on the March quarter of calendar year 2026, Indian carriers, including IndiGo, Air India group (which includes Air India Express) and SpiceJet, accounted for 42.4 per cent share of international skies to and from India, dropping from 46.3 per cent in the same quarter of the previous year.

In contrast, homegrown airlines dominate the international skies, especially in West Asia, based on data from the industry, analyst reports, International Air Transport Association (IATA), OAG and international airport data.

Only two Indian carriers — IndiGo with 20 per cent share and Air India group with 19.8 per cent share — dominate the play from India. But their respective shares have fallen from 20.3 per cent and 23.5 per cent in Q1 of 2025.

On the other hand, foreign carriers have gained market share — hitting 57.6 per cent in Q1 of 2026 compared to 53.7 per cent in the first quarter of 2025.

The trend is evident in other parts of the globe too. In China, for instance, homegrown carriers (Air China, China Eastern and China Southern) control 61.5 per cent of the international routes.

Qatar Airways has a stranglehold, controlling over 82-85 per cent of the country’s international airline market, while in Oman 60 per cent share of the international skies is controlled by homegrown Oman Airlines and Salam Air.

Emirates, on its own, handles 51 per cent of the flights from its gateway Dubai.

For instance, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Emirates, Etihad and flydubai collectively hold a staggering 70 per cent share of the international market while the rest is with foreign carriers.

In the UK also, airlines registered in the country, which include British Airways, Virgin and Easy Jet, have a combined 44 per cent share of the market.

In Canada, homegrown Air Canada and West Jet control a majority 55 per cent of the international skies. The rest is mostly with US legacy carriers.

And in Southeast Asia, Singapore Airlines with Scoot again has a majority share of 52 per cent of the global aviation market. This is despite being a busy transit point many Southeast Asian airlines.

In Germany, Lufthansa group controls 58 per cent share to and from the country.

Even in the US, which sees nearly all global carriers fly to and fro, the three American carriers — American Airlines, Delta Airlines and United — collectively control a sizeable 48 to 51 per cent of the market.

Yet there are other countries where competition from global carriers are fierce, like in India.

For instance Qantas and Jet Star and Virgin, which are registered in the country, collectively hold only 32.3 per cent share. Also, global carriers like Singapore Airlines, Emirates and Air New Zealand have sizeable share of the play.