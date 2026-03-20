IndiQube signs ₹54 crore Pune deal for 1,140 seats with GCC client

IndiQube Spaces, a flexible workspace operator, announced a major leasing deal on Friday with a leading global capability centre (GCC) client in Pune. The agreement, valued at around Rs 54 crore over a five-year tenure, involves 1,140 seats at IndiQube Orchid, spread across multiple floors.

GCCs have evolved into strategic hubs that drive innovation and deliver global outcomes, the company said.

“Over the last few years, we have seen GCCs evolve into strategic hubs that drive innovation and deliver global outcomes. Today, nearly 40 per cent of our client portfolio comprises GCCs,” said Rishi Das, co-founder, IndiQube.

In an interaction with Business Standard last month, the company stated it is sharpening its expansion plans, guiding for 30 to 35 per cent revenue growth in FY26. The company also plans to add 1.5–2 million square feet annually, while maintaining corporate-level occupancy in the 80 to 85 per cent range.

Nearly 64 per cent of IndiQube’s total seats are occupied by clients taking up 300 seats or more, underscoring its focus on large enterprises. In contrast, just 11 per cent of the portfolio comes from clients with 0–100 seats, typically early-stage start-ups or traditional co-working users. Overall, close to 90 per cent of the portfolio comprises large, long-stay clients, reflecting a deliberate strategic shift. The company plans to add 33,000 to 44,000 seats annually. In September 2025, the domestic arm of global asset manager BlackRock Services signed a fresh lease for 1.4 lakh square feet of office space at IndiQube Symphony, according to Propstack data. The deal, valued at around Rs 410 crore over a 10-year term, is among the largest in India’s co-working segment, underscoring the growing preference of global institutions for flexible workspace providers.