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Indus Towers eyes debt-funded Africa push with Airtel as anchor customer

The telecom infrastructure company plans to enter Nigeria, Uganda and Zambia with Airtel Africa as its anchor customer, while funding the expansion largely through debt

Prachur Sah, MD & CEO, Indus Towers
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Prachur Sah, MD & CEO, Indus Towers | Photo: Linkedin
Shubham Kumar
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2026 | 7:38 PM IST
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Indus Towers, India’s leading telecom infrastructure company, is set to commence operations in Uganda, Zambia and Nigeria, with Airtel Africa as the anchor customer for its entry into the African market, which is perceived as the company’s largest opportunity outside India.
 
“We have now received regulatory approvals and operating licences across all three target markets — Nigeria, Uganda and Zambia...we have secured orders from our anchor customer, placed key supplier orders and initiated a partner onboarding process for network operations,” said Prachur Sah, chief executive officer (CEO), Indus Towers Limited. He added that rollouts are expected to commence in the next quarter.
 
“(Partnering with Airtel Africa) fundamentally enables us to confidently expand, knowing that we are the first tenant on the tower, which in other cases we would have to look for a tenant. That is enabling us to start up much faster in Africa,” said Sah.
 
Airtel Africa’s strong presence in Africa gives Indus Towers greater leverage to expand, according to Sah. The telecom operator’s customer base on the continent grew by more than 11 per cent to 189 million, while revenue grew 31 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter of FY27.
 
“We are currently finalising the terms of the master service agreement and everything. Let us have that visibility, and once we start rolling out, we’ll have clear disclosures on what the margins, et cetera, from Africa will be,” said Sah.
 
Capital expenditure in the new market will remain relatively moderate in the initial years compared with spending in the Indian market. “We are actually anticipating largely debt-funded investments in Africa. I think the India free cash flow, we really don’t expect Africa business to impact that much,” said Vikas Poddar, chief financial officer (CFO), Indus Towers Limited.
 
Speaking on the pricing strategy for the new markets, Sah said: “I think it is not always that we go to look at a market price and give a competition. It is a function of what is the cost per tower, what are the returns we want to generate…that’s the broad strategy, that even at a single tenant, we expect a certain amount of return from our investment.”
 
Notably, Indus Towers is also looking to actively decrease its dependence on diesel, with a 13 per cent decline in reported fuel usage despite growing network loading. It also cited a solar footprint of 259 megawatts.
 
Profit for the telecom infrastructure company saw marginal growth of 0.5 per cent in the quarter ended June 30, 2026, while EBITDA margins also narrowed. “In the previous quarter, the initial part was slightly impacted by the geopolitical situation, where we fell because tower manufacturing got impacted a little due to the LPG shortage, which has now been recovered,” said Sah. He said the company has a robust order book, with network expansion and the movement of towers positioned as key drivers of growth.
   

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Topics :Telecom towerAirtel Africatelecom services

First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 7:38 PM IST

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