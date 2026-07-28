Indus Towers eyes debt-funded Africa push with Airtel as anchor customer

Capital expenditure in the new market will remain relatively moderate in the initial years compared with spending in the Indian market. “We are actually anticipating largely debt-funded investments in Africa. I think the India free cash flow, we really don’t expect Africa business to impact that much,” said Vikas Poddar, chief financial officer (CFO), Indus Towers Limited.

Speaking on the pricing strategy for the new markets, Sah said: “I think it is not always that we go to look at a market price and give a competition. It is a function of what is the cost per tower, what are the returns we want to generate…that’s the broad strategy, that even at a single tenant, we expect a certain amount of return from our investment.”