Indus Towers eyes debt-funded Africa push with Airtel as anchor customer

Notably, Indus Towers is also looking to actively decrease its dependence on diesel, with a 13 per cent decline in reported fuel usage despite growing network loading. It also cited a solar footprint of 259 megawatts.
Profit for the telecom infrastructure company saw marginal growth of 0.5 per cent in the quarter ended June 30, 2026, while EBITDA margins also narrowed. “In the previous quarter, the initial part was slightly impacted by the geopolitical situation, where we fell because tower manufacturing got impacted a little due to the LPG shortage, which has now been recovered,” said Sah. He said the company has a robust order book, with network expansion and the movement of towers positioned as key drivers of growth.