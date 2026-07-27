Indus Towers' Q1 profit rises marginally as higher costs weigh on margins

Indus Towers posted marginal year-on-year (Y-o-Y) profit growth of 0.7 per cent, with net profit rising from ₹1,737 crore in Q1FY26 to ₹1,749 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2026. The telecom infrastructure company reported a 4.5 per cent Y-o-Y increase in revenue to ₹8,431.1 crore in Q1FY27 from ₹8,058 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Expenses for the company grew 6.6 per cent Y-o-Y, outpacing revenue growth during the period.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) grew 3.1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹4,521 crore in Q1FY27 from ₹4,390 crore in Q1FY26.