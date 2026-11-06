IndusInd Bank taps JP Morgan Xpedite for global remittance expansion

IndusInd Bank has partnered with JP Morgan Payments to expand its outward remittance services to 123 currencies, allowing customers to transfer funds directly in beneficiaries’ local currencies and reducing the need for intermediary currency conversions.

The partnership will leverage JP Morgan Payments’ Xpedite solution, which uses its global payments network and automated foreign exchange rate feeds to streamline cross-border transactions and improve settlement efficiency.

The service is currently available to customers through IndusInd Bank branches.

The bank plans to extend the facility to its internet and mobile banking platforms, enabling customers to initiate outward remittances round the clock.

“By collaborating with JP Morgan Payments, we are strengthening our cross-border payments capabilities, expanding access to 123 currencies and enabling direct local-currency settlements,” said Ganesh Sankaran, executive director, IndusInd Bank.