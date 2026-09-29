IndusInd Bank's RoA recovery faces risk from insurance commission cuts

Additionally, the bank expects loan growth to remain broadly in line with industry growth, with the loan mix shifting towards retail, commercial vehicle/construction equipment (CV/CE) and SME segments. Within retail, growth is expected across unsecured personal loans and credit cards, mortgages, gold loans and personal vehicles. The bank also expects a higher share of used CV loans and a pickup in microfinance (MFI) loans, while corporate loan growth is likely to remain in line with the industry. For MFI loans, the bank has strengthened its underwriting processes and reduced fraud risks through maker-checker controls on loan applications. It has also secured coverage under a credit guarantee scheme, which currently covers 75 per cent of the portfolio and is expected to increase to 100 per cent soon.