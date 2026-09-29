IndusInd Bank's RoA recovery faces risk from insurance commission cuts
Bank targets RoA of 1.25-1.30% over two years, but Jefferies says a 30% reduction in bancassurance fee income could lower profits by around 5%Subrata Panda Mumbai
Bank targets RoA of 1.25-1.30% over two years, but Jefferies says a 30% reduction in bancassurance fee income could lower profits by around 5%Subrata Panda Mumbai
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First Published: Sep 29 2026 | 7:23 PM IST