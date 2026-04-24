IndusInd Bank strengthens board, appoints 2 WTDs, 2 independent directors

Private sector lender IndusInd Bank has appointed two whole-time directors as well as two non-executive independent directors, the lender informed the exchanges.

Ganesh Sankaran, the head of wholesale banking, and Jagdeep Mallareddy, head of consumer banking, have been appointed as whole-time directors for three years, subject to the Reserve Bank of India’s approval. Both Sankaran and Mallareddy have been redesignated as executive director–designate from today.

According to RBI norms, private banks should have at least two whole-time directors on their board, including the MD & CEO.

Last year, MD & CEO Sumant Kathpalia and deputy CEO Arun Khurana stepped down following a Rs 2,000 crore loss due to an accounting lapse in the derivative portfolio. In August, Rajiv Anand took charge as MD & CEO of the bank.

The bank has also appointed Nilesh Shivji Vikamsey and Ravindra Babu Garikipati as additional directors in the category of non-executive independent director for a period of four consecutive years from April 24, 2026, up to April 23, 2030, subject to shareholders’ approval. Vikamsey has experience of more than 40 years in the field of audit and consulting and is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) since 1985. He is presently chairman of Nippon Life India Trustee Ltd and in the past was chairman of Federal Bank. Currently, Garikipati serves as a board member for Axis Asset Management Company, NIIT Limited, NIIT Managed Training Services (MTS), and RPS Consulting Private Limited. Garikipati is a senior technology executive, entrepreneur, and board director with more than 35 years of experience building and scaling technology-led businesses across India and Silicon Valley, the bank said.