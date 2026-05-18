IndusInd Nippon Life Insurance FY26 profit rises 15.12% to ₹248 crore

IndusInd Nippon Life Insurance on Monday reported 15.12 per cent rise in profit after tax at ₹248 crore for financial year 2025-26, on the back of high growth in new business premium.

A year ago, the company had reported a net profit of ₹215.43 crore.

New business premium of the company increased 18.5 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,475 crore in FY26. The total premium grew 5.95 per cent to ₹6,051 crore.

During the fiscal year, the assets under management (AUM) of the company surged 3.85 per cent year-on-year to ₹40,214 crore, a statement said.

"The strong growth in new business premium, along with improved profitability, is a testament to the trust our customers place in us and the commitment of our teams on the ground," Ashish Vohra, executive director and chief executive officer of IndusInd Nippon Life Insurance said.