Home / Companies / News / Info Edge appoints Himanshu Agarwal as CFO, Naresh Gupta as director

Info Edge appoints Himanshu Agarwal as CFO, Naresh Gupta as director

According to a regulatory filing, Agarwal's appointment is effective from September 17, 2026

Info Edge (India), InfoEdge
The company has also appointed Naresh Chand Gupta as an Additional Director, designated as a Non-Executive Independent Director for a five-year term effective from October 1, 2026
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2026 | 3:11 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Info Edge (India) Ltd on Monday announced top-level leadership changes, including the appointment of Himanshu Agarwal as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Whole-time Director, and the induction of former Adobe India MD Naresh Chand Gupta as an Independent Director.

According to a regulatory filing, Agarwal's appointment is effective from September 17, 2026.

Ambarish Raghuvanshi, who had stepped in as Interim CFO in November 2025, will continue to serve as a Finance Advisor and Senior Management Personnel until October 31, 2026, to assist with the transition.

The company has also appointed Naresh Chand Gupta as an Additional Director, designated as a Non-Executive Independent Director for a five-year term effective from October 1, 2026.

Gupta, who previously served on the Info Edge board until March 2023, is currently a designated partner at Accuracap Technologies and serves on the boards of eClerx Services and NoPaperForms Solutions.

He previously served as the Managing Director of Adobe Systems India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Amazon expands operations network across India ahead of festive season

Chevron targets Argentina, Mediterranean for LNG growth, eyes India deal

Trai looking into Airtel, Jio complaints against Vi over malpractices

Solar Industries to buy South Africa's Omnia Holdings for $1.36 billion

Essar Energy Transition Retail buys UK forecourt network SGN for £250 mn

Topics :Company NewsInfo Edge (India)Info Edge

Buzzing :

Tata Sons ListingDelhi Traffic AdvisoryWeather UpdateBank Strike TodayTop 10 Chatgpt 80s Look PromptNSE IPO Price BandiPhone 18 Pro series debutsBrics Summit 2026 RoutesWhat's Open or Closed in Delhi

First Published: Sep 14 2026 | 3:11 PM IST

Next Story