Info Edge backs 50-plus AI, deep-tech firms; portfolio valued at ₹41,300 cr

Info Edge, the parent company of naukri.com, has emerged as one of the early backers of the country’s artificial intelligence (AI) and deep-tech ecosystem, as the firm has invested over ₹1,000 crore in more than 50 startups since 2020.

In a letter to shareholders, filed with the exchanges on Monday, Info Edge said it has invested ₹614 crore across 28 AI startups to date and ₹455 crore across 30 deep-tech startups.

The AI portfolio, which comprises companies including those working in the domain of enterprise AI, consumer AI and AI infrastructure, is currently valued at ₹1,268 crore against investments of ₹614 crore, translating into a 2.1 times multiple on invested capital and an approximate gross internal rate of return (IRR) of about 31 per cent.

On the other hand, the deep-tech portfolio, which includes robotics, semiconductors, space-tech, bio-tech and electric mobility startups, is valued at ₹559 crore against investments of ₹455 crore, implying a 1.2 times multiple and an estimated gross IRR of around 15 per cent. Across all sectors, Info Edge and the alternative investment funds (AIFs) it manages have deployed around ₹4,900 crore into 135 startups. The portfolio is currently valued at roughly ₹41,300 crore. “We believe future value creation will be driven by three themes predominantly — AI, deep-tech and consumer technology — with AI expected to reshape both startups and established internet businesses. In our view, India is entering a period where globally relevant technology companies will increasingly be built from India, not just for India,” the company said.