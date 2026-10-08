Info Edge Q2 billings rise 12.8% to ₹822 crore, recruitment segment grows

Info Edge (India) Ltd on Thursday reported a 12.8 per cent year-on-year increase in its standalone billings to ₹822.3 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2026.

The company, which operates platforms, including Naukri.com and 99acres, had posted standalone billings of ₹729 crore in the July-September period of the previous fiscal year, according to a regulatory filing.

For the first half of the financial year (H1 FY27), total standalone billings grew 13.5 per cent to ₹1,559.3 crore compared to ₹1,373.2 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Billings from the recruitment solutions segment rose 12.6 per cent to ₹613.8 crore during the second quarter, up from ₹545 crore in the year-ago period.

"Adjusting for renewal timing differences, management estimates underlying growth in Q2FY27 at approximately 14-15 per cent YoY, against reported growth of 12.6 per cent," the filing said. The real estate vertical, 99acres, recorded a 21.2 per cent growth in billings to ₹148.3 crore, compared to ₹122.4 crore in the second quarter of the previous fiscal. In the matchmaking business, Jeevansathi's billings grew 18.4 per cent to ₹39.7 crore from ₹33.5 crore a year ago. Combined with dating app Aisle, which registered a 40 per cent jump, the matchmaking vertical's total billings rose 23.1 per cent year-on-year. However, the education platform Shiksha witnessed a 27.2 per cent decline in Q2 billings to ₹20.5 crore from ₹28.1 crore in the year-ago period. Info Edge noted that Shiksha's traffic and billings have faced pressure as AI-driven search engines increasingly answer user queries directly, reducing referral traffic to the website.