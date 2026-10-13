Earnings upgrades for Info Edge hinge on profitability gains at 99acres

The Q2FY27 business update from Info Edge India (Naukri) was broadly in line with consensus estimates, and most analysts are positive on the stock. For Info Edge, standalone billings grew 12.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in Q2FY27. Adjusting for renewal timing differences, management estimates that underlying standalone billings growth in Q2 would be about 14-15 per cent Y-o-Y. Recruitment billings vary depending on the timing of renewals, as some renew ahead of schedule while others defer to the next quarter. Q1FY27 billings growth, for example, was 15 per cent, but timing adjustments pushed growth to 17.5 per cent. H1FY27 billings grew 14.9 per cent Y-o-Y. Over longer periods, such as two quarters, timing effects even out. Billings were driven by premiumisation, with business-to-business (B2B) AI products such as AI-Rex and Talent Pulse leading to more sign-ups and revenue contributions.