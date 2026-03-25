Infosys acquires Optimum for $465 mn to deepen healthcare, AI capabilities

“By bringing together Optimum’s provider experience with Infosys Topaz and Infosys Cobalt, we are positioned to create a differentiated value proposition for healthcare providers — accelerating end-to-end cloud, data, and digital transformation at scale,” Infosys Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Salil Parekh said in a statement.

Under Parekh, the company has made strategic acquisitions, especially in the cybersecurity sector and geographies such as Australia. It has been looking to boost its presence in Australia to offset slow growth in the US, its biggest market. It bought The Missing Link in April last year, a cybersecurity company, for $36 million to boost capabilities in that field.