Infosys CEO Salil Parekh's salary rises 2.5% to ₹82.6 crore in FY26

Parekh said in the report that last year marked an inflexion point as artificial intelligence (AI) began evolving from experimentation to enterprise-scale adoption. “At Infosys, we acted early and decisively to lead this transition -- shifting our portfolio, investing in talent, and scaling partnerships to help clients unlock value from AI at speed and scale. Infosys is emerging as a leader in AI services, with AI-led programs now deployed across 90 per cent of our top 200 clients and rapidly scaling across industries.”