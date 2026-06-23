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Infosys eyes $300-400 bn AI-first services opportunity by 2030: Nilekani

Nilekani said Infosys is more relevant than ever before and is well-positioned for the decade ahead as artificial intelligence reshapes industries and businesses

Nandan Nilekani, co-founder of Infosys
Nandan Nilekani, co-founder of Infosys (File Photo)
BS Web Team New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2026 | 5:16 PM IST
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Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani said the company is keen to tap into the AI-first services opportunity, which he estimated could be worth between $300 billion and $400 billion by 2030.
 
Speaking at the company's Annual General Meeting (AGM), Nilekani said Infosys is more relevant than ever before and is well-positioned for the decade ahead as artificial intelligence reshapes industries and businesses.
 
Highlighting AI's disruptive potential, Nilekani said the technology will not replace companies like Infosys. Instead, he said, AI will amplify organisations that move with purpose and speed.
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Topics :Nandan NilekaniInfosys Company News

First Published: Jun 23 2026 | 5:08 PM IST

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