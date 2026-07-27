Infosys has been fined €175,000 by a French labour authority after its employee working time recording system was found to be non-compliant with the country's legal requirements.

In an exchange filing, the IT services company said it had received a communication from DRIEETS lle-de-France, informing it about the penalty. The French authority said Infosys' working time recording system did not fully meet legal requirements. It identified shortcomings in the system's reliability, auditability and monitoring capabilities for certain categories of employees.

Infosys said the penalty is not material and is unlikely to have any significant impact on its financial position, business operations or overall activities.

The Bengaluru-based IT company also clarified why the disclosure to stock exchanges was delayed. It said it took additional time to verify the communication it had received and assess the appropriate course of action before informing the exchanges. Separately, Infosys reported a 12.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in consolidated net profit for the June quarter of FY27. Net profit increased to ₹7,769 crore from ₹6,921 crore a year earlier. Revenue from operations climbed 14 per cent to ₹48,211 crore, compared with ₹42,279 crore in the same period last year. In dollar terms, revenue grew 2.8 per cent from a year ago and 2.4 per cent in constant currency. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue was up 1 per cent.