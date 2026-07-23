Infosys names Ashiss Kumar Dash next CEO and MD from April 1, 2027

Infosys on Wednesday announced the appointment of Ashiss Kumar Dash as the chief executive officer designate (CEO designate) of the company until March 31, 2027. He will take over the helm of the company from April 1, 2027.

The appointment, based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Infosys Board, is for a period of five years, subject to shareholders' approval.

In a regulatory filing, the company said: "Based on the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, effective today, the Board approved and appointed Ashiss Kumar Dash as the Chief Executive Officer Designate ("CEO Designate") of the Company until March 31, 2027. Further, the Board approved its intention to appoint Ashiss Kumar Dash as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the Company with effect from April 1, 2027, upon fulfilment of all statutory requirements."

Dash is currently the global head of a diverse business portfolio comprising multiple industry verticals and is set to succeed Salil Parekh as managing director and chief executive officer on April 1, 2027, following the completion of Parekh's second term after more than nine years. Having spent more than three decades with Infosys, Dash has held senior leadership roles spanning customer-facing businesses, delivery and global operations across multiple geographies. He also leads the sustainability business across the company. Nandan Nilekani, chairman of the board, Infosys, said, "The Board is delighted to appoint Dash as CEO Designate. Our industry is entering a period of considerable change. The Board was clear that our next CEO needed to combine the ability to drive bold transformation with the judgment to preserve the values and customer trust that have always distinguished Infosys. It gives me great pleasure that we have an internal leader as our next CEO.

"On behalf of the Board, I also thank Salil for his outstanding leadership over 9 years. Under his stewardship, Infosys has strengthened its market position, expanded its capabilities, delivered significant value to shareholders, and built a strong platform for future growth. Salil has been instrumental in the turnaround of the company, establishing its leadership in the digital era, and for laying the foundation for a strong and differentiated AI strategy. He will continue to lead the Company until March 31, 2027, and work closely with Dash to ensure a seamless leadership transition," he added. Salil Parekh, managing director and chief executive officer, Infosys, said: "It has been an honour for me to be the custodian of such a prestigious company, to partner with the leading companies of the world as clients, and to collaborate with an incredible team. I have enjoyed leading the company from $10 billion in revenue to over $20 billion in revenue through my two terms. We have established Infosys as a leader in digital transformation and have put in place a distinctive strategy for AI transformation."