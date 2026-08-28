Infosys says public services CEO unreachable after deadly Nepal flood

Infosys said Lax Gopisetty, chief executive officer of its public services business in the US and Canada, is unreachable following the deadly and devastating flood in Nepal on Wednesday.

Gopisetty, the company said, was visiting the region in his personal capacity.

"Our immediate concern is for his safety and wellbeing, and we are working with relevant agencies to gather information and establish contact. We remain in close communication with the family and are providing all necessary support during this difficult time. Our thoughts are with Lax and all those affected by this tragedy," India's second-largest IT services company said in a statement on Friday.