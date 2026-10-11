Infosys sees no material impact from US suspension of PERM applications
The US government said on Thursday it was suspending some major global tech and IT firms, including Infosys, from the PERM green card program
The US government said on Thursday it was suspending some major global tech and IT firms, including Infosys, from the PERM green card program
Infosys, India's second-largest IT firm, said on Saturday that it does not anticipate a material impact from the Permanent Labor Certification (PERM) application suspension announced by the US government.
The US government said on Thursday it was suspending some major global tech and IT firms, including Infosys, from the PERM green card program, which allows skilled foreign workers to gain permanent residency in the US through their employment.
"We welcome the opportunity to work with the Department of Labor and related government agencies to answer any questions they may have," Infosys said in an exchange filing.
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First Published: Oct 11 2026 | 7:52 AM IST