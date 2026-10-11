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Infosys sees no material impact from US suspension of PERM applications

The US government said on Thursday it was suspending some major ‌global tech and IT firms, including Infosys, from the PERM green card program

Infosys
India's second-largest IT services firm said it expects no material impact from the US government's suspension of its access to the PERM green card programme for skilled foreign workers
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2026 | 7:52 AM IST
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Infosys, India's second-largest IT firm, ​said on Saturday that ​it does not anticipate ‌a material impact from the Permanent Labor Certification (PERM) application suspension announced by the US government.

The US government said on Thursday it was suspending some major ‌global tech and IT firms, including Infosys, from the PERM green card program, which allows skilled foreign workers to gain ​permanent residency in the US through their ‌employment.

"We welcome the opportunity to ​work with ‌the Department of Labor and ‌related government agencies to answer any questions ‌they may ​have," Infosys ​said in an exchange filing. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Infosys US immigrationUS governmentgreen cardUS green card

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First Published: Oct 11 2026 | 7:52 AM IST

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