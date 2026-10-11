Infosys sees no material impact from US suspension of PERM applications

Infosys, India's second-largest IT firm, ​said on Saturday that ​it does not anticipate ‌a material impact from the Permanent Labor Certification (PERM) application suspension announced by the US government.

The US government said on Thursday it was suspending some major ‌global tech and IT firms, including Infosys, from the PERM green card program, which allows skilled foreign workers to gain ​permanent residency in the US through their ‌employment.

"We welcome the opportunity to ​work with ‌the Department of Labor and ‌related government agencies to answer any questions ‌they may ​have," Infosys ​said in an exchange filing.