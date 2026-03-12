Infosys to expand Mohali centre, new campus to seat 3,000 employees

IT major Infosys on Thursday announced the expansion of its Mohali Development Centre (DC) with the launch of a new 350,000-square-foot integrated development campus.

The new campus will have the capacity to seat approximately 3,000 employees, the company said in a statement.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the new facility saw the presence of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and Cabinet Minister for Investment Promotion, Power and Local Government for Punjab, Sanjeev Arora, alongside Infosys Chief Financial Officer Jayesh Sanghrajka and others.

"The expansion of Infosys' Mohali DC strengthens Punjab's position as an emerging hub for technology and innovation. This investment will create significant employment opportunities for the youth of Punjab and neighbouring states while bolstering the state's IT ecosystem. We look forward to Infosys' continued efforts in driving technology-led and inclusive economic growth in the region," Chief Minister Mann said.

The new Software Development Block, part of the expansion, is designed to enhance Infosys' ability to deliver AI-led solutions, cloud services, and digital transformation for global clients across sectors such as banking, healthcare, and retail. Currently, Infosys in Mohali employs close to 1,000 people. Infosys said the new campus will focus on sustainability, featuring smart building technologies, 100 per cent wastewater recycling using Membrane Bioreactor technology, and advanced radiant cooling and heating systems. Infosys CFO Jayesh Sanghrajka noted that the expansion is a key milestone in the company's "AI-first" strategy. "This integrated development enables us to leverage strong local talent, enhance operational agility, and provide our employees with a flexible hybrid work environment. The expansion will also contribute to the economic growth of Punjab by creating high-quality employment opportunities and strengthening the region's technology ecosystem," he said.