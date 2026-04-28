Infosys tops LinkedIn India 2026 career growth list; Accenture second

IT major Infosys has emerged as the top company for career growth in India, followed by Accenture and Amazon, according to LinkedIn's '2026 Top Companies' list released on Tuesday.

The 10th edition of the annual list, which features 25 large companies, is dominated by technology powerhouses, global consulting firms, and financial giants. JPMorgan Chase and SAP secured the fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

The 2026 list witnessed ten new entrants. Notable new additions include tech firms such as SAP, NVIDIA, HP, Microsoft, Sandisk, Marvell Technology, and Thomson Reuters.

Geographically, Bengaluru continues to lead as the prominent talent hub for these top companies.