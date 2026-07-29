Inox Wind secures ₹1,600 crore order from NLC India for 200 MW project

Inox Wind Ltd (IWL) on Wednesday said it has secured a 200 MW order worth nearly ₹1,600 crore from NLC India Ltd.

The project is scheduled to be commissioned within 24 months from the date of the Letter of Award (LoA), a company statement said.

The order, with an approximate contract value of ₹1,600 crore, will be executed on a turnkey basis, it added.

Under the contract, Inox Wind will be responsible for the end-to-end execution of the project, including the supply of wind turbine generators, Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC), and post-commissioning operations and maintenance services.

With this, the company's order book stands at 4.7 GW, comprising a well-diversified mix of Commercial & Industrial (C&I) customers, Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), and Independent Power Producers (IPPs).