Home / Companies / News / Inox Wind secures ₹1,600 crore order from NLC India for 200 MW project

Inox Wind secures ₹1,600 crore order from NLC India for 200 MW project

The project is scheduled to be commissioned within 24 months from the date of the Letter of Award (LoA), a company statement said

windmill, energy, Wind energy
The order, with an approximate contract value of ₹1,600 crore, will be executed on a turnkey basis (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 12:04 PM IST
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Inox Wind Ltd (IWL) on Wednesday said it has secured a 200 MW order worth nearly ₹1,600 crore from NLC India Ltd.

The project is scheduled to be commissioned within 24 months from the date of the Letter of Award (LoA), a company statement said.

The order, with an approximate contract value of ₹1,600 crore, will be executed on a turnkey basis, it added.

Under the contract, Inox Wind will be responsible for the end-to-end execution of the project, including the supply of wind turbine generators, Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC), and post-commissioning operations and maintenance services.

With this, the company's order book stands at 4.7 GW, comprising a well-diversified mix of Commercial & Industrial (C&I) customers, Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), and Independent Power Producers (IPPs).

This balanced customer portfolio provides strong revenue visibility while underscoring Inox Wind's leadership in serving the evolving requirements of India's renewable energy sector.

This order further strengthens Inox Wind's position as one of India's leading integrated wind energy solutions providers with proven expertise in delivering large-scale turnkey wind projects.

It also reinforces the company's strong and growing order book, providing long-term execution visibility while supporting India's accelerating renewable energy capacity addition.

Sanjeev Agarwal, CEO, Inox Wind, said, "We are delighted to have secured this repeat order of 200 MW turnkey order from NLC India Limited, one of India's leading public sector enterprises in the power sector. This order is a strong validation of our integrated turnkey capabilities, execution expertise and technologically advanced product portfolio. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Inox Wind InoxNLC IndiaNLC India Ltd

First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

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