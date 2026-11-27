The battle to lead India's Tata Sons, the owner of marquee brands such as Jaguar Land Rover and Tetley Tea, headed for court on Friday after the sprawling conglomerate flouted the wishes of its controlling charity arm to reappoint ​the chairman.

Tata Trusts holds a stake of 66% in Tata Sons, but the latter's board re-appointed chairman ​N. Chandrasekaran and has decided to pursue a possible stock market listing, putting the power struggle at the centre of the standoff.

It is the ‌second such fight in a decade for one of India's oldest and most reputed business houses, after a years-long legal battle over Tata Sons' decision to remove earlier chairman Cyrus Mistry ended in the Supreme Court upholding the decision.

Here is how the current fight could play out, along with views of both sides and the complex structures, according to people familiar with the matter: TRUSTS WANT CHANDRASEKARAN OUT OF KEY DECISIONS Two of the seven charitable trusts that control Tata Sons asked the Mumbai high court on Thursday to declare Chandrasekaran's reappointment 'invalid, illegal, null and void', copies of internal memos reviewed by Reuters showed. They also seek court directions that key decisions by Tata Sons require complete support from the charity arm. Reuters has learnt the trusts will tell the court that the board should not have proceeded with the decision as both trust nominees did not back the chairman's reappointment.

At Friday's hearing, the trusts are expected to ask for a halt to plans for a November 30 board meeting set to decide next steps towards listing if the chief of the charity arm ‌and family head Noel Tata, as trust nominee, does not vote in favour. The board of Tata Sons agrees to the stock market listing, ordered by the central bank, but the charity arm does not. COURT CASE FOLLOWS BITTER PUBLIC DEBATE Both sides have hired top lawyers to defend them and explain who can call the shots. Lawmaker and Congress party leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi is representing the Tata Trusts led by Noel Tata.

Singhvi has previously said the dispute is about shareholder supremacy and the conglomerate cannot act like a "runaway board" independent of the controlling shareholder. That position is disputed by Tata Group's Chandrasekaran, who has roped in Harish Salve, a former solicitor general of India who often represented the government in global forums. In television remarks Salve has said the board's decision was in line with internal governing rules, urging the charity ​arm to get past the "I control the trusts, I control this group mindset." WHY CAN'T THE TRUSTS CALL A SHAREHOLDER MEETING AND OUST THE CHAIRMAN? The Tata Trusts ‌have problems of their own that weaken their influence. Formed of several affiliated charities, they could have used their voting power to call for a shareholders' meeting to effectively oust Chandrasekaran.

But a regulator has barred one of the main charities, the Sir Ratan Tata Trust, from convening its own meetings ​in a dispute over internal ‌appointments. In turn, internal rules mean the charities currently lack the power to call for a meeting of Tata Sons shareholders. The trusts can either wait for the deadlock to ‌lift, once the regulatory inquiry ends, or ask a court to lift the curbs, two people familiar with the matter said. COURT FIGHT CENTRES ON 'ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION' At the heart of the dispute facing the court is the Tata Sons' governance framework known as the "articles of association", since Tata Trusts and Tata Sons ‌disagree on ​the interpretation of ​thee rules, which are not public.