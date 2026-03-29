Insilico Medicine secures $2.75 billion drug collaboration with Eli Lilly

Generative-AI drug developer Insilico Medicine said on Sunday it has agreed a global licensing and research deal with U.S. drugmaker Eli Lilly, that could be worth up to $2.75 billion, including milestone payments.

Pharmaceutical companies are increasingly turning to AI to accelerate R&D, betting on new modelling tools and automated labs to unlock efficiency gains across their pipeline, and in line with a push by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to reduce animal testing in the near future.

Under the agreement, Lilly will receive an exclusive licence to develop, manufacture and commercialize preclinical oral drug candidates by Insilico Medicine for selected disease areas, the Hong Kong-listed company said in a regulatory filing.