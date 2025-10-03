Are your conversations safe? Here's why Instagram ads seem too spot-on

Have you ever spoken about a new dish to a friend or brought up a gadget at work, only to be flooded with ads for it on your social media soon after? Many users report they encounter eerily specific ads right after casual conversations—whether about concerts they hope to attend or products they’ve never even searched for online.

These incidents have fuelled recurring suspicions that apps like Instagram might be listening to our conversations to push targeted advertising.

Is Instagram listening to you?

But is it true? Do these platforms actually listen to all our conversations and share our information with other companies?

Instagram chief Adam Mosseri says “no”. Mosseri recently shared a video on his Instagram account to debunk the myth that the app listens to users through their phone microphones. No hidden mic use ALSO READ: Instagram tests Reels-first experience on mobile app in India: What's new He explained that he has had several passionate discussions on this topic, some even with his wife, who had similar doubts, and confirmed that it does not happen. “We do not use the phone’s microphone to eavesdrop on you,” he said. The Instagram head also suggested ways for users to check if their conversations were being monitored. “If we did listen to you, it would drain your phone’s battery, and you would notice a little light at the top of the screen indicating that the microphone was on,” he said.

Why do you see such ads? Mosseri identifies several reasons why you might notice an ad for something you recently discussed with someone. According to him, following are the main factors behind targeted ads appearing on the platform: 1. You interacted with related content earlier You may have tapped on or searched for the product online before your conversation. Mosseri noted that Instagram works with advertisers who share data about website visitors to target them with ads. “So if you were looking at a product on a website, that advertiser might have paid us to reach you with an ad,” he said.

2. Ads reflect your interests or your friends’ interests Instagram often shows ads based on what similar people with shared interests are engaging with. “It could be that you were talking to someone about a product they searched for. People with similar interests are often doing the exact same thing,” Mosseri explained. 3. You may have noticed the ad earlier Sometimes, we scroll past ads quickly without fully registering them. “We might internalise ads we’ve seen, and that can influence what we talk about later,” he said. 4. Random chance or coincidence? Finally, Mosseri acknowledged that some instances are simply coincidences. “It just happens. Instagram does not listen to your microphone,” he said.