Instamart plans to expand battery-swapping stations network to boost EVs

Quick commerce platform Instamart on Wednesday announced its plans to strengthen its battery-swapping stations network by installing facilities closer to its micro-fulfilment centres or dark stations to boost EV adoption in last-mile delivery.

The company said this initiative is a part of its partnerships with electric mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) platform operator Yulu and battery swapping network platform Yuma Energy to address two practical barriers to EV adoption -- access to affordable electric two-wheelers and charging-related downtime.

Instamart is working with Yuma Energy to bring battery-swapping infrastructure closer to delivery partners by providing space at its PODs (dark stores) for Yuma's swapping stations, it added.

The first battery-swapping station was inaugurated earlier this month at the Instamart POD (Dark store) in Bengaluru, bringing energy access closer to where delivery partners operate, Instamart said. Yuma Energy currently operates more than 2,000 battery-swapping units, with each swap taking under two minutes. For delivery partners covering an average of 90 km+ a day, a day can require two battery swaps, the company said, adding that locating swapping stations closer to PODs can save up to 60 minutes of travel and waiting time each day. "The next phase of EV adoption is about making electric mobility work in the day-to-day reality of last-mile delivery. That means making vehicles more accessible, keeping operating costs low, and cutting down on charging downtime. Our partnerships with Yulu and Yuma Energy are focused on solving these practical challenges together," said Anant Choudhary, vice president for driver and delivery Org at Instamart.

As part of its collaboration with Yulu, Instamart said it is offering rental cashback incentives to delivery partners who use Yulu electric two-wheelers for deliveries on its platform. The programme is designed to lower the upfront cost of switching to an EV while reducing delivery partners' exposure to fluctuating petrol prices, the company said. Since its launch in May this year, thousands of delivery partners have been incentivised under the programme, which has also reduced rental expenses for participating delivery partners by up to 30 per cent, making EVs a more affordable option for last-mile delivery, Instamart claimed. Instamart, together with Swiggy, works with 50+ EV partners across India to provide delivery partners with greater access to electric mobility.