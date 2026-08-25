Institutional buyers oversubscribe Hindustan Copper OFS with ₹4,600 cr bids

Institutional investors on Tuesday oversubscribed Hindustan Copper share sale by putting in bids worth over Rs 4,600 crore.

As against the 2.61 crore shares reserved for them, institutional investors put in bids for over 8.91 crore shares, oversubscribing the issue 3.41 times.

At an indicative price of Rs 520.35 per share, the bids are valued at over Rs 4,600 crore.

The government is selling over 5.80 crore shares or up to 6 per cent (including 3 per cent green shoe option) stake in Hindustan Copper through a two-day Offer-for-Sale (OFS) at a floor price of Rs 514 apiece. The OFS willl open for retail buyers on Wednesday.