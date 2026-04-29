Invesco MF sets expansion roadmap post ownership transition, eyes GIFT

Invesco Asset Management (India) is entering a new expansion phase following the completion of its ownership transition. The fund house plans to scale up distribution, enter new product segments, and deepen its market presence, Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Saurabh Nanavati said in an interaction with Business Standard.

“There is absolutely no change in the way we work or in the investment process. What changes now is that as a joint venture, we want to grow the business more from a breadth perspective,” Nanavati said. IndusInd Holdings, in November 2025, completed the acquisition of a 60 per cent stake in the asset management firm, while US-based Invesco continues to hold a 40 per cent stake.

As part of its growth push, the fund house plans to expand its physical presence from around 40 cities currently to over 90 cities this year, with a medium-term target of 150-200 cities, particularly in Tier-II and Tier-III markets. It also expects to receive its GIFT City licence this year. Alongside distribution expansion, the firm is building a dedicated passive investment team to scale up offerings, preparing to launch products under the specialised investment fund (SIF) framework, and evaluating a future entry into alternative investment strategies. In addition to the expanded branch network, the fund house’s association with IndusInd Bank is expected to further strengthen its distribution reach.