Investment in research, innovation key to true 'Atmanirbhar': Uday Kotak

India Inc. is not investing as much in research and innovation and is reliant on imported technologies and global supply chains, said Uday Kotak, founder and director of Kotak Mahindra Bank, at a Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) event on Tuesday. If India were to become truly “Atmanirbhar”, investment in research and innovation has to be at the core of it, he added.

“…how much are we spending out of our profits into research and innovation? Very little compared to what we need to, because we believe we can buy technology; we can buy rare earths from China; we can get Microsoft and other technologies from the US, but where is the Atmanirbhar Bharat truly?” he said.

Kotak said Indian companies do not focus on building products, particularly in the information technology sector, where companies have largely remained focused on services rather than building scalable products. “As AI comes at our doorstep…you talk to any IT services company in India, they say we are a very focused company…we focus on IT services. Hardly any of them move to productise themselves and, on the other hand, if you see, particularly the United States, all of them are focused on productising using services arbitrage from countries like India,” he highlighted, adding that India needs to introspect what it is that makes it very good at arbitrage but not deep research, innovation and productisation.

Kotak also underscored the need to strengthen “middle manufacturing” — projects involving investments between Rs 100 crore and Rs 1,000 crore — describing it as a missing link in India’s industrial ecosystem. “I think the biggest area where we need to build for an Atmanirbhar Bharat is to create middle manufacturing. The weakest area which we need to focus on is middle manufacturing,” he said, while emphasising that larger groups and companies must dramatically increase spending on research and innovation. Kotak cautioned that developments around the conflict in West Asia, along with remarks by US President Donald Trump — that “whoever wins the war keeps the spoils” and that if the United States gains control of the Strait of Hormuz, it would “charge rent” — indicate a return of global colonialism.

Kotak drew parallels between current geopolitical developments and pre-1945 power dynamics, warning that businesses should not assume a return to stability as a certainty. From the perspective of business, he outlined two possible scenarios. The first is a continuation of the post-1945 trend, where crises are followed by a “reversion to the mean”, restoring economic stability over time. The second scenario, however, involves structural shifts akin to the pre-1945 era, marked by prolonged instability and power realignments. “If you go by the recent history, the probability of scenario one is extremely high and you may decide whether it's 50 per cent, 60 per cent, 80 per cent, 90 per cent, but even if there is a 10 to 20 per cent probability of scenario two, then it changes the equations dramatically. Therefore, even if it is a low-probability event, it's a very high-impact event. My submission here is whatever low probability you put to scenario two, do not assume that to be zero,” he cautioned.