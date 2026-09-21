IOCL to invest ₹2,449 cr in Kochi-Kanyakumari-Thoothukudi gas pipeline

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) has approved an investment of Rs 2,448.70 crore for building the Kochi-Kanyakumari-Thoothukudi Natural Gas Pipeline (KTPL), the company said in an exchange filing on Monday.

The total capacity of the 424.5-kilometre gas pipeline will be 6.84 million standard cubic metres per day (mscmd), with at least 1.71 mscmd of common carrier capacity.

“The Board at its meeting held today i.e. on 21st September 2026 has accorded investment approval for Laying, Building, Operating Kochi-Kanyakumari-Thoothukudi Natural Gas Pipeline (KTPL) at an estimated project cost of Rs 2,448.70 crore,” said IOCL.

Gas regulator Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) said the pipeline would strengthen natural gas transmission infrastructure in southern India. The pipeline would facilitate efficient evacuation and transportation of regasified liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the Kochi LNG terminal to key demand centres across Kerala and the southern districts of Tamil Nadu.