Ionic Wealth, the wealth management business of Angel One, has raised ₹177 crore from Angel One and a group of marquee investors, taking its cumulative capital raised to around ₹466 crore.

The wealth management firm said its assets under management (AUM) have grown to over ₹16,000 crore, from around ₹3,800 crore in March 2025. Its high net worth individual (HNI) and ultra high net worth individual (UHNI) client base has expanded to more than 2,900.

Some marquee individuals include the Pine Labs chief executive Amrish Rau, former Tech Mahindra CEO and managing director C P Gurnani, Dalip Pathak, Magma Ventures Chairman Sanjay Chamria, PI Industries managing director Mayank Singhal, KFin Technologies and Acko board member C Jayaram, Action Group's Ajay Aggarwal and actor Anil Kapoor. With investors like the Singapore-based White Venture Capital, Skywalker Family Office, GR Family, Jyoti Bhatia and Family, the Bajaj family of Amrit Corp, and Patrika Group.