IPO-bound Laxyo expands operations in Africa, bags ₹200-cr order in Zambia

Indore-based Laxyo Ltd, an integrated infrastructure and mining services company, on Monday said that it has expanded its operations in Africa and bagged a Rs 200-crore contract in Zambia.

The project, being executed through its subsidiary, Laxyo Evapeta Zambia Ltd, represents the company's first overseas raise-boring contract and currently accounts for 12.6 per cent of its total order book.

"Indore-based Laxyo Ltd, an integrated infrastructure and mining services player, has marked a significant milestone by expanding its operations into the African mining market through a Rs 200-crore raise boring contract at Mopani Mines in Zambia," the company said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Waterways Leisure IPO | Advit Jewels IPO GMP Raise boring is a modern underground mining technique used to create shafts and tunnels without using explosives. The method is widely preferred in underground mining operations due to its superior safety standards, operational efficiency and ability to create critical infrastructure such as ventilation shafts and escape routes. The Zambia contract marks an important step in Laxyo's international expansion strategy and places the company alongside established global raise boring specialists operating in African mining markets, including Master Drilling, Murray & Roberts and Redpath, the statement said. Laxyo has already filed papers with market regulator Sebi seeking to raise up to Rs 150 crore through initial public offerings (IPO). The fresh capital will be utilised for debt reduction, equipment acquisition and working capital requirements.