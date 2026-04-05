IPO-bound Pride Hotels eyes premiumisation amid strong travel demand

“We have been growing quite rapidly and we want to now raise funds that can help aid this growth. The Indian hospitality industry is growing very rapidly, with a lot of growth coming from domestic travel, corporate travel, MICE, and even pilgrimage segments. The way we are planning to grow now is by going deeper into cities where we are already present,” Satyen Jain, chief executive officer at Pride Hotels Group told Business Standard, adding that the brand is waiting for market conditions to improve before launching the IPO. This includes a deepening presence in Gujarat with a recent new hotel at Motera Stadium and a second hotel in Jaipur.