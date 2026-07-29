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Irdai approves Patanjali Ayurved, DS Group's acquisition of Magma General

Regulator clears acquisition of Magma General Insurance from Sanoti Properties, with Patanjali to acquire a 73.56% stake and DS Group 24.50%

Magma General Insurance
Magma General Insurance
Aathira Varier Mumbai, July 29
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 7:28 PM IST
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The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) has approved the acquisition of Magma General Insurance by Patanjali Ayurved and DS Group from Adar Poonawalla-owned Sanoti Properties.
 
In March 2026, Sanoti Properties had announced the sale of its stake in Magma General Insurance to Patanjali Ayurved and DS Group for Rs 4,500 crore, subject to regulatory approvals. Under the share purchase agreement (SPA), Patanjali Ayurved will acquire a 73.56 per cent stake in Magma General Insurance, while DS Group will acquire 24.50 per cent.
 
"...the IRDAI vide its letter dated July 28, 2026, has granted approval with respect to proposed acquisition of shares along with the terms and conditions for the said acquisition. The approval shall be valid for a period of 3 months from the date of the IRDAI communication," Magma General Insurance said in an exchange filing on Wednesday.
 
Magma General Insurance, which operates across motor, health, property and other commercial lines, reported gross written premium (GWP) of Rs 3,615.48 crore in FY26, compared with Rs 3,334.4 crore in FY25.
 
Patanjali Ayurved, established in 2006, manufactures and markets herbal and nature-based products, medicines and other fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG). DS Group has a diversified portfolio spanning mouth fresheners, food and beverages, confectionery, hospitality, agriculture, luxury retail, tobacco and other investments.
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Topics :IRDAIPatanjali AyurvedCompany News

First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 7:28 PM IST

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