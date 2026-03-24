Kerten Hospitality forays into India, eyes 1,000 keys in expansion push

Ireland-headquartered hospitality chain Kerten Hospitality, announced on Tuesday that it will entering the India market, targeting 1,000 keys as part of its global expansion plans.

“India represents a strategic growth market for the group aligned with its long-term expansion plan of entering high-growth destinations at a time when lifestyle-led demand starts to pick-up speed,” the company stated in a release adding that India is one of the world's fastest-growing travel and hospitality markets.

The company has tied up with venture capital firm, sources said, to help establish a presence in the country. With an international portfolio across West Asia, Africa and Europe, the company now plans to bring its lifestyle brands – Cloud7 and HOSME – to India. Cloud7 Hotels is a design-led lifestyle hotel concept, while at HOSME, affordability meets social hospitality.

“To lead this expansion, Kerten Hospitality has established a dedicated India office and is actively working with asset owners across key destinations to bring its portfolio of hotel brands to the country,” the release added. The Kerten group closed 2025 with a 55 per cent increase in operating revenues, 69 per cent growth in gross operating profits, and a 44 per cent rise in management fees year-on-year. “It’s well known that India is one of the most dynamic travel markets in the world, with robust tourism fundamentals and an increasing appetite for lifestyle-driven hospitality experiences,” said Marloes Knippenberg, chief executive officer at Kerten Hospitality.

Several international hospitality chains have identified India as their fastest growing markets worldwide, expecting it to rise higher. “India is the largest and the most undersupplied hospitality market in the world right now,” Alan Watts, president, Asia Pacific at Hilton told Business Standard recently. The global hotel major is addressing the gap by signing new properties. While announcing the third Waldorf Astoria in Goa last month, Watts further said, “with the population, the potential for outbound and inbound business, and considering the strong domestic trend, India is the hottest market in Asia currently.” For Marriott, the world’s largest hospitality chain, India remains a supremely advantageous market.

The company, which operates 17 brands in the country currently, expects India to become its third-largest market within five years, Anthony Capuano, president and CEO, at Marriott International, said last year. UK-headquartered IHG Hotels & Resorts, has also identified India among its top five priority markets for the coming few years. “India is an important growth engine and is catching up with other major growth avenues. If we step away from our global large markets – Europe, USA, China – and look at developing hospitality markets, India will be among the top five markets in terms of opportunity,” Elie Maalouf, chief executive officer, IHG Hotels & Resorts, told Business Standard recently.