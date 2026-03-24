Kerten Hospitality forays into India, eyes 1,000 keys in expansion push

The company, which operates 17 brands in the country currently, expects India to become its third-largest market within five years, Anthony Capuano, president and CEO, at Marriott International, said last year.
UK-headquartered IHG Hotels & Resorts, has also identified India among its top five priority markets for the coming few years.
“India is an important growth engine and is catching up with other major growth avenues. If we step away from our global large markets – Europe, USA, China – and look at developing hospitality markets, India will be among the top five markets in terms of opportunity,” Elie Maalouf, chief executive officer, IHG Hotels & Resorts, told Business Standard recently.