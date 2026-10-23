IT companies add 16,055 employees in H1FY27, but demand remains weak

“These are roles where AI (artificial intelligence) is reducing the need for routine work. However, hiring has not stopped. It is shifting towards AI, Cloud, cybersecurity and specialised engineering roles, which are growing at around 16 per cent year-on-year even as overall IT hiring has declined by 3 per cent. The challenge is that people losing jobs in traditional roles may not have the skills required for these new opportunities. So, the gap between layoffs and replacement hiring is widening in some skill segments, even as demand for specialised talent continues to grow.”