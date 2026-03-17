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IT companies urge managers for greater use of AI to push revenue growth

IT services firms are pushing managers to deploy AI tools in client work to boost productivity, improve efficiency and drive revenue growth amid a prolonged demand slowdown

IT SECTOR
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Avik Das Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2026 | 8:06 PM IST
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Infosys has asked its mid- to senior-level managers to actively deploy artificial intelligence (AI) tools in client engagements to drive volume growth and top line, as India’s second-largest information technology (IT) services firm navigates a prolonged demand slowdown amid macroeconomic headwinds, according to a person familiar with the matter.
 
The mandate applies to managers at level 6 (6A and 6B) and above, with technical architects and project managers expected to demonstrate visible gains from AI-led interventions. The company has also structured its workforce into three tiers of AI capability — AI-aware (basic understanding of classical AI), AI builders (who use Cloud-based models), and AI masters (who build models from the ground up).
 
Infosys is among a growing set of IT firms nudging their leadership to embed AI more deeply into delivery, with a focus on improving efficiency and productivity to unlock higher volumes of work from existing clients.
 
Requests for comments from Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Wipro did not elicit a response.
 
The mandate, as also with many product companies, is still not part of performance reviews. But there is growing expectation that future growth will depend largely on the effective use of AI.
 
During the recently concluded Nasscom Technology Leadership Forum, TCS Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD) K Krithivasan had said senior leaders needed to use more AI tools to build or risk becoming obsolete. While the juniors are more proficient in AI usage, senior management is still reading and hearing rather than creating, he had cautioned.
 
Tech Mahindra, India’s fifth-largest IT services company by revenue, has followed in the footsteps of its peers. AI is also being embedded across internal processes of the company — from skill mapping and aligning talent to client needs, to supporting talent acquisition through AI-assisted interviews and onboarding.
 
The company tracks AI adoption across accounts and encourages its use in ways that align with each customer’s context. Its leadership priorities are, therefore, anchored around outcomes, including productivity, transformation, innovation, and assurance delivered right, with AI acting as a key enabler.
 
“At Tech Mahindra, we see AI as a powerful value multiplier that enhances delivery productivity, improves quality, and opens new avenues for deeper customer engagement. Our senior leaders are encouraged to leverage AI to enrich customer conversations and strengthen delivery outcomes. We combine enterprise AI tools and advanced agents from leading technology partners to generate sharper insights, accelerate problem-solving, and better understand customer requirements,” said Kunal Purohit, president of the company’s next-gen services.
 
He cited Tech Mahindra’s Orion platform, which enables natural-language-based agent creation, allowing leaders to experiment with AI capabilities without needing deep technical expertise, “while ensuring enterprise-grade governance and scalability”.
 
Enterprises are looking to reduce cost as much as possible and spend more on traditional technology areas. That is why large and mid-sized deals are mainly for cost optimisation. Experts say that enterprises have to reduce cost but, unlike in the past, they are not banking those savings. They need those savings for transformational programs around AI, which is shaping up the current deal contours.
 

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Topics :Infosys LtdIT IndustryTech Mahindra

First Published: Mar 17 2026 | 7:15 PM IST

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