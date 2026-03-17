IT companies urge managers for greater use of AI to push revenue growth

Tech Mahindra, India’s fifth-largest IT services company by revenue, has followed in the footsteps of its peers. AI is also being embedded across internal processes of the company — from skill mapping and aligning talent to client needs, to supporting talent acquisition through AI-assisted interviews and onboarding.
The company tracks AI adoption across accounts and encourages its use in ways that align with each customer’s context. Its leadership priorities are, therefore, anchored around outcomes, including productivity, transformation, innovation, and assurance delivered right, with AI acting as a key enabler.
“At Tech Mahindra, we see AI as a powerful value multiplier that enhances delivery productivity, improves quality, and opens new avenues for deeper customer engagement. Our senior leaders are encouraged to leverage AI to enrich customer conversations and strengthen delivery outcomes. We combine enterprise AI tools and advanced agents from leading technology partners to generate sharper insights, accelerate problem-solving, and better understand customer requirements,” said Kunal Purohit, president of the company’s next-gen services.