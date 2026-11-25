Italian handbag and luggage brand Carpisa is targeting a network of 100 stores and revenue of ₹500 crore in India over the next eight to 10 years, betting on the country’s growing middle class, rising appetite for international brands and expanding organised retail market.

Kuvera S.p.A. (Carpisa), headquartered in Naples, Italy, has entered into a long-term licensing partnership with Neopolis Brands to establish and expand the brand across India. It opened its first store in Bengaluru a year ago.

Carpisa will open its second store in Jaipur this week and plans to expand to five cities in 2027, adding eight more stores and taking its total number of stores to 10. It also plans to increase its pop-up presence in 10-15 cities.

“We are extremely enthused by the response that we got in Bengaluru. We believe India is a larger opportunity and should target 100 stores here,” Shailesh Chaturvedi, chairman, Neopolis Brands, told Business Standard, adding that the company is working towards a ₹500 crore revenue opportunity over the next eight to 10 years. The company has earmarked around ₹30 crore in capital investment for its India expansion in 2027. This will support the development of nearly 25 points of sale, including 10 stores, Chaturvedi said. Carpisa currently operates around 500 stores across 29 countries and generates annual sales of approximately €240 million. Founded in Italy in 2001, the brand is part of the Pianoforte Group, which also owns lingerie and swimwear brand Yamamay.

The company is positioning itself in India’s accessible premium handbag and luggage segment, with most of its handbags priced between ₹4,000 and ₹6,000. Sling bags start at around ₹3,000, while leather bags are priced at approximately ₹10,000. Francesco Pinto, board member, Pianoforte Group, and president, Yamamay, said that pricing in India is broadly comparable with that in Italy, despite import duties, as the company seeks to offer Indian consumers international products without the 30-40 per cent premium typically charged by some global brands. India’s handbag and luggage market at this price point represents an addressable opportunity of nearly ₹5,000 crore and is growing at around 10 per cent annually, Chaturvedi said.