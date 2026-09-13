ITC expects Aashirvaad to double consumer spends to ₹20,000 cr in 5 years

Diversified conglomerate ITC expects consumer spending on its flagship food brand Aashirvaad to double to ₹20,000 crore over the next five years, from around ₹10,000 crore currently, as it expands into newer food categories and adjacent segments, a senior company official said.

The company is amplifying Aashirvaad's play with a two-pronged strategy for the brand -- strengthening its core atta (wheat flour) business while expanding into adjacent categories such as ready-to-cook foods and frozen snacks, said Hemant Malik, Chief Executive Officer, Foods Division, and Executive Director, ITC Ltd.

Aashirvaad started its journey in May 2002 as a whole wheat atta brand and has since grown into one of the country's most trusted kitchen brands, with a portfolio of more than 200 SKUs (stock-keeping units).

ITC, which aspires to become India's leading FMCG player, has expanded Aashirvaad beyond wheat flour into staples, spices and fresh foods, and even the frozen category, now has consumer spends exceeding ₹10,000 crore, he said. Asked when the brand is expected to double its consumer spends to ₹20,000 crore, Malik told PTI, "We will double in the next five years." Aashirvaad products are now manufactured across a network of 66 facilities spread across the country, enabling ITC to cater to diverse consumer needs pan-India. This vast network also helps ITC to reach consumers with its products "with the highest freshness," he added.

In FY26, ITC's FMCG products were reaching around 28 crore households with nearly ₹37,000 crore in consumer spending. Consumer spending is the total amount spent by consumers on its products, including net sales turnover, channel margins and applicable taxes. According to Malik, the atta category itself continues to offer substantial opportunities for growth through segmentation and premiumisation as consumers increasingly seek products catering to specific nutritional, wellness and regional preferences. The brand has expanded its portfolio beyond regular atta to include multigrain, high-protein, organic and millet-based variants, among others. "Premiumisation is not merely about a higher price point. Consumers today are willing to spend on products that offer tangible value, whether through superior quality, convenience, health and nutritional benefits built through meaningful innovation," Malik said.

ITC is leveraging Aashirvaad's brand equity to enter new food categories and increase consumption occasions. Through brand Aashirvaad, ITC has also entered the fresh foods space with its ready-to-cook range, including ready-to-cook chapatis targeted at time-pressed, younger households, each pack offering 10 chapatis without added preservatives and a shelf life of 5-6 days. On expansion into adjacencies, Malik said products such as besan, vermicelli, rava, soya chunks, frozen naans and parathas, and fresh chutneys and sambar are part of its strategy to widen consumption occasions under the Aashirvaad mother brand. "The objective is to be present in categories where ITC can meaningfully address consumer pain points through innovation and differentiation," he said, adding, "Today, we have a strong product portfolio in this space. Backed by deep consumer insights and extensive research, we have developed products that are genuinely different and help improve everyday cooking experiences." ITC's newest bet in the packed food segment through brand Aashirvaad is sattu (made up of dry-roasted gram), which is rich in protein and fiber. This has also been supplemented by 'Sattu Masala' under its spice brand Sunrise, a brand which it had acquired in 2020.

Malik said this category holds significant headroom for expansion beyond its current markets. "Sattu is one such food that is valued for its taste, versatility and nutritional benefits. While we have initially launched it in the eastern markets, we see significant potential in the product. Our ambition is to scale it nationally and make 'sattu' a widely accessible and affordable protein option for consumers," Malik said. Aashirvaad Chana Sattu, launched in Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal, is made using a traditional sand-roasting process, the company said. It comes in two regional variants - Chana Sattu with Jeera in Bihar, and Plain Chana Sattu in West Bengal and Jharkhand - besides a ₹10 value pack offering 10 gm of protein.