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ITC Hotels expands NCR presence with 104-key 'Welcomhotel' in Manesar

The hotel will cater to corporate and social events, with connectivity to Delhi, Gurugram, Noida and Faridabad, as ITC Hotels expands its presence beyond major gateway cities

ITC hotels
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Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2026 | 3:57 PM IST
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ITC Hotels Ltd on Friday announced the signing of a 104-key Welcomhotel in Manesar, Gurugram, strengthening the brand's presence in the National Capital Region (NCR).

Anil Chadha, Managing Director, ITC Hotels, said, "As hospitality demand continues to evolve beyond traditional gateway cities, we remain focused on identifying destinations that offer strong long-term growth potential. Welcomhotel in Manesar is a strategic addition to our portfolio, bringing together a high-growth location, robust connectivity, and a thriving events market." "The hotel's connectivity to key economic centres located in Delhi, Gurugram, Noida and Faridabad will enable it to capture growing demand from both corporate and social segments, while offering a less congested and more destination-oriented environment," ITC Hotels said in a statement.

ITC Hotels currently has a presence across India, Sri Lanka and Nepal through a portfolio of more than 155 properties and over 14,200 keys.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :ITC HotelsGurugramDelhi-NCR

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First Published: Oct 16 2026 | 3:57 PM IST

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