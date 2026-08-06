ITC Hotels sees hospitality as growth engine amid strong domestic travel

Indian spending on domestic travel is transforming hospitality from a cyclical opportunity into a strategic growth engine despite headwinds from the West Asia crisis, which continues to affect energy security, trade and travel, ITC Hotels Chairman Sanjiv Puri said at the company's annual general meeting on Wednesday.

Puri said India's young and aspirational population is shifting towards experience-led tourism, as post-pandemic domestic tourism surged to more than 4 billion visits from pre-pandemic levels of around 2.3 billion. He added that spending by domestic tourists is expected to nearly double from ₹19 trillion to ₹36.5 trillion by 2036.

"This continued momentum in domestic travel is transforming Indian hospitality from a cyclical opportunity to a strategic growth engine," Puri said.