ITC re-architecting cigarette portfolio after tax hike: CMD Sanjiv Puri

Puri highlighted how the diversification strategy has gathered momentum over time. Referring to the ITC Next strategy unveiled in 2017, Puri said non-cigarette businesses accounted for 17-18 per cent of the company's bottom line at the time. “Prior to the hotel demerger, the share of non-cigarettes in the bottom line of the company rose to 25 per cent.” Over the same period, ITC's bottom line doubled to ₹20,000 crore from about ₹10,000 crore. “That shows how the other sectors have been progressing, and they’ve been progressing at a faster rate. And that’s where we are making large investments,” he said.