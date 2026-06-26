ITC's FMCG business clocks consumer spend of over ₹37,000 crore in FY26

Consumers spent more than ₹37,000 crore on ITC’s non-cigarette fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) products in 2025-26 (FY26), according to the company’s latest annual report.

ITC said its portfolio of over 30 “world-class” Indian brands — built largely through an organic growth strategy and leveraging institutional synergies over a relatively short period — now represents an annual consumer spend of more than ₹37,000 crore and reaches nearly 280 million households across India.

In FY25, ITC’s portfolio of 25 brands accounted for annual consumer spending of around ₹34,000 crore. Consumer spend is net sales turnover, including margins and taxes.

Outlining its growth strategy for the FMCG business, ITC said it is focused on strengthening its core brands, extending trusted mother brands into value-added adjacencies, and creating new growth engines by leveraging its institutional strengths in areas such as agri sourcing, packaging, cuisine expertise and consumer insights.

ITC said its long-term growth strategy is built around a future-ready portfolio, purpose-led brands, continuous innovation, an agile and resilient supply chain, smart omni-channel distribution, and value-accretive mergers and acquisitions. The non-cigarettes FMCG business — comprising branded packaged foods, personal care products, education and stationery products, incense sticks and safety matches — reported segment revenue of ₹24,209.75 crore during FY26, up 10.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Segment profit rose by 14.1 per cent to ₹18,02.63 crore reflecting benefits of scale expansion, improved portfolio mix, disciplined cost management and enhanced supply chain efficiencies, ITC said. The company, which has mostly built brands from scratch, has in recent times undertaken acquisitions in the digital-first and organic space like Sresta Natural Bioproducts (24 Mantra Organic), Sproutlife Foods (Yoga Bar), Mother Sparsh Baby Care (Mother Sparsh) and Ample Foods (Prasuma & Meatigo).

The acquisitions delivered “robust” growth during the year and together are clocking annual revenue run rate of over ₹1,350 crore, ITC said. These interventions are expected to further reinforce the company’s presence and market standing in high-growth and future-facing businesses, it added. Commenting on the overall domestic economic activity, ITC said it remained resilient, particularly in the second half of the year, supported by private consumption, improving rural and urban demand conditions, income tax rate cuts, GST rate rationalisation and monetary easing. While maintaining that India’s macroeconomic outlook remains relatively resilient, ITC cautioned that the West Asia conflict has heightened concerns around India’s energy security and imported inflation.