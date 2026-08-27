iUSTUS to develop 2.5 msf of residential, commercial space in Bengaluru

Realty firm iUSTUS will develop 2.5 million sq ft of housing and commercial projects in Bengaluru.

The company has a "pipeline of around 2.5 million sq ft across South and East Bengaluru, covering residential and commercial developments", iUSTUS said in a statement on Thursday.

Bengaluru-based firm is founded by Pawan Sawhney and Santosh Soni, who have been involved in major real estate developments spanning over 7 million sq ft. They bring experience from both the investment and operating sides of the business.

iUSTUS said the company would focus on professional execution, disciplined capital deployment, quality, transparency and long-term value creation.

Sawhney, MD & CEO of iUSTUS, said: "We believe we have a unique opportunity to better the way we live - by creating enduring value for people and communities while enabling a harmonious coexistence with nature.