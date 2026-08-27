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Home / Companies / News / iUSTUS to develop 2.5 msf of residential, commercial space in Bengaluru

iUSTUS to develop 2.5 msf of residential, commercial space in Bengaluru

iUSTUS said the company would focus on professional execution, disciplined capital deployment, quality, transparency and long-term value creation

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Representative image for construction of real estate projects
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2026 | 6:03 PM IST
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Realty firm iUSTUS will develop 2.5 million sq ft of housing and commercial projects in Bengaluru.

The company has a "pipeline of around 2.5 million sq ft across South and East Bengaluru, covering residential and commercial developments", iUSTUS said in a statement on Thursday.

Bengaluru-based firm is founded by Pawan Sawhney and Santosh Soni, who have been involved in major real estate developments spanning over 7 million sq ft. They bring experience from both the investment and operating sides of the business.

iUSTUS said the company would focus on professional execution, disciplined capital deployment, quality, transparency and long-term value creation.

Sawhney, MD & CEO of iUSTUS, said: "We believe we have a unique opportunity to better the way we live - by creating enduring value for people and communities while enabling a harmonious coexistence with nature.

Sawhney has previously been a Partner at a private equity fund, and also MD and CEO of Address Maker. He is an IIT Bombay and Oxford alumnus with experience across real estate investment and development.

"The initial pipeline gives us a strong foundation, but our focus is not on scale for scale's sake. We are being deliberate about the markets we enter, the projects we undertake and the value we create for homebuyers," said Soni, the CFO of iUSTUS.

Soni is a Chartered Accountant with experience in real estate finance, investment and development.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Real Estate NewsReal Estate Bangalore

First Published: Aug 27 2026 | 6:03 PM IST

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