Iveco posts quarterly loss, says Tata takeover expected to close in Q3

Italian truckmaker Iveco, set to be acquired ​by India's Tata Motors, said ​on Thursday its adjusted ‌net result swung to a loss of 74 million euros ($87 million) in the first quarter, from a profit of 60 million euros a year ago.

Iveco also said that Tata Motors' tender offer was ‌expected to close by the third quarter of 2026, and not in the second quarter as previously estimated.

The negative results follow the sale of Iveco's ​defence unit to Italy's Leonardo, which was finalised in ‌March.

Q1 adjusted operating loss from industrial ​activities was ‌90 million euros, compared to a ‌profit of 82 million euros in 2025. Net revenue ‌from industrial ​activities amounted to ​2.8 billion euros in the quarter.