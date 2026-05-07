Home / Companies / News / Iveco posts quarterly loss, says Tata takeover expected to close in Q3

Iveco posts quarterly loss, says Tata takeover expected to close in Q3

The negative results follow the sale of Iveco's ​defence unit to Italy's Leonardo, which was finalised in ‌March

IVECO
Q1 adjusted operating loss from industrial ​activities was ‌90 million euros, compared to a ‌profit of 82 million euros in 2025. (Photo: Reuters)
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : May 07 2026 | 1:24 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Italian truckmaker Iveco, set to be acquired ​by India's Tata Motors, said ​on Thursday its adjusted ‌net result swung to a loss of 74 million euros ($87 million) in the first quarter, from a profit of 60 million euros a year ago.

Iveco also said that Tata Motors' tender offer was ‌expected to close by the third quarter of 2026, and not in the second quarter as previously estimated.

The negative results follow the sale of Iveco's ​defence unit to Italy's Leonardo, which was finalised in ‌March.

Q1 adjusted operating loss from industrial ​activities was ‌90 million euros, compared to a ‌profit of 82 million euros in 2025.  Net revenue ‌from industrial ​activities amounted to ​2.8 billion euros in the quarter.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Liquor maker Radico resumes shipments to West Asia as tensions ease

Mahindra group appoints Vimal Agarwal as group chief internal auditor

RDI Fund: BIRAC gets 200 applications in first call for proposals

India has opportunity to shape AI-native govt: ServiceNow vice chairman

'Not super excited about NBFC licence', says Paytm CFO Madhur Deora

Topics :Tata MotorsTruckmakers

First Published: May 07 2026 | 1:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story