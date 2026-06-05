ixigo to acquire 54.66% stake in Brevistay for ₹65.69 crore to boost hotels

Gurugram-headquartered travel aggregator Le Travenues Technology Limited, which operates under the ixigo brand, on Friday entered into an agreement to acquire a 54.66 per cent stake in Brevistay Hospitality Private Limited for a total investment of Rs 65.69 crore through a combination of secondary and primary share purchases, the company said in a statement to the BSE.

"Following the proposed acquisition, Brevistay will become a subsidiary of the company. Additionally, ixigo shall have the right to purchase the remaining stake in the future, subject to fulfilment of certain agreed conditions," the company said.

Together, ixigo and Brevistay's hotel network comprises over 10,000 directly contracted hotels across India, significantly accelerating ixigo's hotel onboarding efforts. The acquisition marks a significant step in ixigo's strategy to strengthen its hotels business and expand its footprint across the accommodation segment in India.

Founded in 2016, Brevistay has built India's largest flexible-stay hotel network. The platform enables both short-duration and overnight hotel bookings through dedicated supply-side and demand-side products, helping hotels maximise occupancy and drive ARR expansion. Brevistay's network spans budget, mid-scale and premium hotels across both Tier-I cities and Tier-II and Tier-III towns in India, and its flexible-duration stays are available across ixigo's ecosystem. Aloke Bajpai, Group CEO, ixigo, and Rajnish Kumar, Group Co-CEO, ixigo, said: "Brevistay has built a category-defining platform with deep hotel partnerships and a strong presence in the flexible-stay segment. We see significant opportunities to leverage technology, AI, and distribution to create a more comprehensive accommodation ecosystem for Indian travellers while helping our hotel partners maximise utilisation and revenue, targeting a diverse pool of hotel bookers. This acquisition further strengthens our vision of building India's most customer-centric travel platform across all major travel categories."