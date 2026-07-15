J&K Bank plans to sell 0.5% stake in PNB MetLife for ₹120.1 crore

The board of Jammu and Kashmir Bank said late on Tuesday that it proposed to sell a 0.5 per cent stake in PNB MetLife India Insurance Company to MetLife International Holdings, LLC, for ₹120.1 crore.

The bank proposes to divest 10.25 million equity shares in the life insurer at ₹117.20 apiece, taking the transaction value to ₹120.1 crore. The sale is subject to the execution of definitive documentation, receipt of required approvals and completion of other formalities.

According to the bank, the board of directors, at its meeting held on January 20, 2026, had approved the proposed divestment of the stake. Upon review, the competent authority determined on July 14, 2026, that the transaction qualified as a material event requiring disclosure.