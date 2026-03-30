Japan's JFE Steel invests ₹7,875 crore for 25% stake in JSW Kalinga Steel

Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Steel on Monday said Japan's JFE Steel Corporation has invested ₹7,875 crore to acquire 25 per cent stake in JSW Kalinga Steel Ltd.

The investment is the first tranche of JFE's planned stake in JSW Kalinga, with 2,26,94,524 equity shares allotted to the Japanese firm on Monday, JSW Steel said in a BSE filing.

"JFE Steel Corporation (JFE) has invested ₹7,875 crore, being the first tranche of JFE's investment in JSW Kalinga Steel Ltd (JSW Kalinga) and 2,26,94,524 equity shares of JSW Kalinga have been allotted to JFE today (i.e. March 30, 2026), resulting in JFE holding 25 per cent shareholding on a fully diluted basis in JSW Kalinga," the filing said.

Following the recent allotment and board changes at JSW Kalinga under the joint venture agreement (JVA), JSW Steel, and JFE Steel have established joint control over JSW Kalinga and its wholly owned subsidiary, JSW Sambalpur Steel Ltd. JFE's acquisition of an additional 25 per cent stake in JSW Kalinga for ₹7,875 crore will be completed as per the JVA, the filing said. JSW Steel had earlier said JFE Steel Corporation will invest ₹15,750 crore to form a joint venture with the steel major. The joint venture (JV) will include JSW Steel's arm Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd's (BPSL) integrated steel plant in Odisha.