Jaquar Group eyes scaling lighting business revenue to ₹1,700 cr in 3 yrs

Bathroom and lighting solutions provider Jaquar Group is targeting to scale its lighting business revenue to Rs 1,700 crore in the next three years, according to a senior company official.

The company, which has a portfolio that includes LED, commercial, outdoor, architectural and facade lighting, besides consumer lighting such as bulbs and tube lights, plans to expand its outdoor and landscape portfolio, along with architectural indoor lighting.

"Over the next three years, we aim to scale the lighting business to Rs 1,600 crore to Rs 1,700 crore in revenue," Jaquar Group Director-Lighting, Ranbir Mehra told PTI.

He was responding to a query on the growth prospects of the lighting business of the Jaquar Group.

Jaquar Lighting contributes 8-10 per cent to Jaquar Group's overall revenue, said Mehra, who is a third generation of the promoter family of the group. The group had reported a total turnover Rs 7,493 crore in FY 2024-25. It is targeting USD 1 billion (approximately Rs 8,300 crore) revenue in FY26. "For Jaquar Lighting, we expect to close the current financial year at approximately Rs 700 crore, with strong growth ahead," Mehra said. When asked about future investments, he said,"We have planned an investment of over Rs 100 crore for the new lighting plant at Bhiwadi." Given the rapid pace of technological upgrades in lighting, he said additional investments may follow.