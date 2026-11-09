India's Jindal and Italian steelmaker Arvedi Group have submitted binding bids for Italy's former Ilva steelworks, the special commissioners ‌overseeing the company said ​on Monday, ​as the government seeks a ​buyer for the troubled industrial group.

The commissioners will now assess whether the offers are complete and meet the ​tender requirements, according to a statement.

The ‌former Ilva business, now Acciaierie ​d'Italia (AdI)centred on the vast Taranto plant in southern Italy, is currently run by government-appointed ‌commissioners after ​years of financial ‌and operational difficulties.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's ‌government has been seeking a new ​owner as it tries to safeguard steel production and thousands of ​jobs at the site.